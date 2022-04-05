Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $239.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $222.16. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,513. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 207.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

