Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY22 guidance at $2.90-2.95 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.