Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $693.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $693.38.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $442.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,723. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.