Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $274,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

