Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $36.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.
ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.