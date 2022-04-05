Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:ATI opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

