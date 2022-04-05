Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.40.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $255.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

