Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,909 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

ALLE opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

