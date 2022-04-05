AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

