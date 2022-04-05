Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. 1,004,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,711. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

