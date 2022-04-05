Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 433,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.86% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

