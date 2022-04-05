Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 408,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

