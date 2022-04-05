Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 268,033 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 268,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.