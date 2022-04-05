Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 302,693 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of DOOR opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

