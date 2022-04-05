Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $28.80 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 998,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.55% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

