Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $29.55 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.21% of Minerals Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.