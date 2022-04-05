Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $29.79 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 648,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

