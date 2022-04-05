Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $32.42 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CDW by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

