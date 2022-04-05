Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,509,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.67% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

