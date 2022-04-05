Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells $664,500.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 787,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

