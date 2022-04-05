ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

