American Express (AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on May 10th

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

American Express has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

AXP opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

