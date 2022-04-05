American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director David A. Rodriguez Purchases 1,005 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Woodmark stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $840.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

