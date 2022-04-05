American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 140,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.09.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $5,543,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

