AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.