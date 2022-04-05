Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

