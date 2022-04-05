Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.