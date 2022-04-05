Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. BankUnited reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE:BKU opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BankUnited by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in BankUnited by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

