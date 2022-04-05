Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Exelon reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EXC stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,112. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

