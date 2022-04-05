Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Limoneira reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.38 million, a PE ratio of -38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.