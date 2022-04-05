Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LASR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 5,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,277. The company has a market cap of $763.09 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

