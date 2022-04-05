Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PEP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.99. 159,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,921. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

