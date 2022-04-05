Analysts Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post $29.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $152.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

DCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

DCFC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 645,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,363. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39.

About Tritium DCFC

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

