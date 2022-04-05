Analysts Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post $29.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $152.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.
DCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
About Tritium DCFC (Get Rating)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.