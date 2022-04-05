Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $56.67

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several analysts have commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 302,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,746. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

