Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,666 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 479,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

