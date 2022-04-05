Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $65.63

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

CFLT opened at $43.64 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 376,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,681 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

