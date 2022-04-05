Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $15.60

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

