Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $15.60

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
