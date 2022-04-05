Analysts Set Expectations for Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

