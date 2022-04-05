Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$9.33

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 in the last 90 days.

K traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,379. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.27. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.