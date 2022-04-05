Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $87.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.