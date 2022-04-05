Analysts Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $82.60

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

MANT opened at $85.24 on Friday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

