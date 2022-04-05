Analysts Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) PT at $35.67

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.71. 37,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. Equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

