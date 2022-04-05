Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) PT at $112.20

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

