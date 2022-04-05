Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $291.63

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.12.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

