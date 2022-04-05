Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT at $14.53

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 264,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 9,990 shares valued at $151,909. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

