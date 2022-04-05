Analysts Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $20.00

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenneco by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

