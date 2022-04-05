Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price at $11.09

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.05. 1,032,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,279. Honest has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $462.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Honest during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

