Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$15.83

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. ATB Capital raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 407,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

