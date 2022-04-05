Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

VINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

