Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target at $80.28

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,557 shares of company stock worth $4,234,911.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,318. Xometry has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

